Woman Sent $10K to Scammer Posing as ‘Stranger Things’ Star: Report
A single mom from Kentucky was duped into sending about $10,000 to a scammer pretending to be an actor from Stranger Things, according to a report. The online fraudster, who said he was actor Dacre Montgomery, also allegedly asked the victim, named McKayla, to be his girlfriend and gave her an ultimatum to choose between him and her husband, even though they’d never met in person. McKayla told her now ex-husband, “Listen, it’s not working out,” and the scammer soon started asking for money. McKayla told the Catfished YouTube channel that she sent him money via gift cards, cryptocurrency, and payment apps, ultimately totalling “$10,000-ish.” She also received gift cards and checks from the scammer and was instructed to deposit the money in bank accounts and send the cash back to him. Investigators with the YouTube channel the signature on a check matched the writing on other “fakes” that had been posted online.