Woody Allen Complains ‘Romance of Filmmaking Is Gone’
‘PAIN IN THE NECK’
Woody Allen, whose films have struggled domestically since #MeToo reignited accusations of pedophilia, recently complained about all the ways the movie industry has changed for the worse. “I don’t want to have to go out to raise money. I find that a pain in the neck,” the director, who has a reported net worth of $140 million, said in an interview with AirMail to promote the release of his 50th film, Coup de Chance. “But if someone shows up and calls in and says we want to back the film, then I would seriously consider it.” Allen added that the increasingly truncated distribution timeline for movies is a major driver of his discontent, even though he also insisted he doesn’t care about whether he’s distributed in the U.S. “It doesn’t matter to me whether I get distributed here or not,” he said. “Once I make it, I don’t follow it anymore. Distribution is no longer what it was. Now distribution is two weeks in a cinema… And then that’s it,” he complained. “The whole business has changed, and not in an appealing way. All the romance of filmmaking is gone.”