Woody Harrelson Doesn’t Care How You Feel About His SNL Monologue
Self-proclaimed “redneck hippie” Woody Harrelson says he makes a point to avoid criticism like the plague. When asked how he felt about the internet in a wide ranging interview with Esquire, Harrelson responded dryly, “I don’t read it.” That even extends to the controversy his COVID-19-related monologue for Saturday Night Live! generated earlier this year. Despite the backlash he received for the appearance, which was quickly branded conspiratorial and anti-vaccine, Harrelson insists it didn’t affect him at all. “People told me it was, shall we say, trending. No, I don’t look at that shit,” he said. “It don’t change my life one bit. He added: “My life is still wonderful.” Fellow actor Justin Theroux, who was interviewed alongside Harrelson, quickly corroborated the claim. “I’ve had some real goes at Woody, and I can tell you, he doesn’t give a shit,” Theroux said.