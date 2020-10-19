CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
World Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Now Top 40 Million
AT LEAST
Read it at AP
The number of people confirmed around the world to have cases of COVID-19 has passed yet another morbid benchmark Monday, tallying more than 40 million. The U.S., India, and Brazil reported the highest numbers of novel coronavirus infections by far, at 8.1 million, 7.5 million and 5.2 million cases, respectively. Experts have said they believe those numbers are likely significant undercounts, as testing around the planet has been uneven, at best. More than one million people have died from the virus. New cases per day were still rising in 44 U.S. states last week.