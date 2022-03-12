WWE Star Big E Breaks His Neck After SmackDown
OUT OF COMMISSION
WWE star Big E broke his neck during SmackDown on Friday, but he took to social media—straight from his hospital bed, neck brace and all—to let everyone know he was doing OK. “I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and messages,” he said. "It’s very heartwarming. ... I’m gonna be all right.” The star, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, suffered the injury while landing on his head after getting thrown in an overhead move. He said he’s retained feeling throughout his body and his strength levels were normal, but he did not comment on his return for WrestleMania next month. Still, the wrestling star managed to have some fun with his message. “Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me,” he joked. “But for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you.”