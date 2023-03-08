You're Invited to the Season Two Premiere of “Yellowjackets”

You! Yes, you! Mega-fan of the hit SHOWTIME series Yellowjackets! Where will you be on March 22? If the answer is LA, you need to sit down: we have a ticket for you to attend the season two world premiere.
The Daily Beast’s Obsessed and SHOWTIME have partnered to bring you the ultimate fan experience at the season two world premiere of Yellowjackets. If you’ll be in LA on March 22, click here to request your spot – use code IMOBSESSED to claim a priority ticket! The first 150 fans to arrive will access the special red carpet fan zone where they can cheer on their favorite stars as they arrive for the screening. A total of 350 fans will be able to catch a sneak peek of the season premiere episode, followed by a buzzy panel with cast and creators.
Spots are first come, first served – tickets don’t guarantee entry and have no replacement value if unused. So sign up here with code IMOBSESSED and show up early (but not before 3:30 PM)! We can’t wait to see you there!
