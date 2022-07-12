You Can Snap Up This WWI Sea Fort for Just $60K
EXTREME HOME SECURITY
For Sale. Sea Fort. Never stormed. For just $60,000, you can become the sole owner of a World War One sea fort off the coast of northern England. Bull Sand Fort was built in the Humber Estuary between 1915 and 1919 as a naval sea defense that was used during World War Two. The fort—which was decommissioned in 1956—once had accommodation for up to 200 men, but is now in “need of refurbishment throughout,” according to the company selling the property. It’s not exactly clear what a buyer would do with the three-story building, which is only accessible by boat, although a previous owner had intended to turn it into the world’s largest (and scariest) drug rehab facility. As its reinforced concrete walls are fitted with 12-inches of armor designed to withstand fire from naval guns, however, prospective owners certainly wouldn’t have to worry about break-ins.