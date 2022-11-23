Young Dolph’s Accused Killer Punished for Jailhouse Rap

Read it at Fox 13
One of the men accused in the murder of Young Dolph has lost his phone privileges for releasing a rap song, “No Statements,” from lockup. Fox 13 reports that Justin Johnson, who performs under the name Straight Drop, is now only allowed to call his lawyer. Young Dolph was gunned down at a store in Memphis in November 2021, allegedly on the orders of Hernandez Govan, 43, who was indicted last week. Prosecutors have not provided a motive. Johnson’s half-brother, Jemarcus Johnson, was arrested last week.