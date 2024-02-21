18-Year-Old Texan Charged With Aiding Girlfriend’s Suicide

An 18-year-old in Texas has been arrested and charged with assisting in his 17-year-old girlfriend’s suicide last year. Zander Tashman could face up to two years in prison if convicted in connection with the death of Ellyse Suarez, who was found in a pond in Frisco in November, NBCDFW reports. Tashman’s attorney, Reynie Tinajero, told the station: “Zander and his family wish this horrible tragedy had never taken place either. I’m sorry authorities made a poor and probably emotional choice to blame Zander and to do so in a public way. We’ll be making our case in a court of law. Zander is an exemplary college student with no prior history of criminal behavior. Zander is innocent.” Ellyse’s mother, Azucena Massey, said her daughter suffered from depression. She said she did not know how Tashman might have been involved. “It’s scary in a way because it makes me question, do I even want to know? Is it going to make me more angry? Because I don’t want to feel angry when I think about my daughter,” she said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.