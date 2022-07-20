1 Soldier Killed, 9 Injured in Lighting Strike at Georgia Army Base
‘HEAVY HEART’
One U.S. Army Reserve soldier has died after a lightning strike on range at Fort Gordon in Georgia, a base spokesperson said Wednesday. It was “with a heavy heart” that spokeswoman Anne Bowman confirmed that the individual, unidentified pending next-of-kin notification, had “succumbed to their injuries” suffered in the incident. Nine other soldiers were injured in the strike, which occurred just after 11 a.m., Bowman said. The lightning hit Training Area 26 as thunderstorms swept through the area, with Bowman previously telling media, “We know there were injuries, but we don’t know the extent of those injuries.” About 150 miles east of Atlanta, Fort Gordon is home to 80,000 people, including 16,000 service members and their families.