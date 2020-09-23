120 of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Clerks Line Supreme Court Steps As Her Casket Is Brought In
VALE
Across her lifetime, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg oversaw 169 clerkships–a veritable army of young lawyers given one of the field’s most prestigious career opportunities. At least 120 of them lined up in socially distanced formation and served as pallbearers in Wednesday’s public ceremony bringing her casket to lie in repose in the Supreme Court. The moving display called to mind a military demonstration as one CNN broadcaster commented, “I am getting goosebumps. I have not seen something comparable to that show of support, show of force.” Pallbearers delivered her casket to a private ceremony for friends, family and other Supreme Court justices in the court’s Great Hall. Ginsburg’s casket will lie in repose in the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday before the late justice lies in state at the U.S. Capitol—the first woman to ever do so.