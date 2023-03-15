14-Year-Old Arrested in Racist Subway Attack on Autistic Black Teen
GUT-WRENCHING
One of the three suspects accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy with autism in a New York City subway station on Friday has been arrested. Police said the 14-year-old suspect, allegedly part of a group of teens who targeted the victim because he was Black and had autism, forced the victim off a subway train before pulling him down the crowded subway platform. In a video of the incident that was posted to social media, the victim tried to escape, but the suspects—who were Latino—jumped the teen, punching him while shouting “N----- alert!” A group of kids watched and filmed the incident, but no one appeared to intervene. The mother of the victim told a local news outlet, “Nobody wants to see their kid being assaulted.” After being attacked, the victim allegedly got on a train and alerted the police about what happened.