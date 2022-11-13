16 High School Hockey Players Injured After Semi-Truck Hits Team Bus
‘TOGETHER’
At least 16 Indiana junior varsity hockey players were injured when a tractor-trailer rig crashed into their bus in Indiana on Saturday evening, according to the Warsaw Police Department. The driver of the semi-truck, identified as 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Police reported “a strong odor” of alcohol on Santos, who was slurring his words and reportedly failed a field sobriety test. Investigators later wrote that he had been swerving and speeding down the road prior to the 8 p.m. collision. Aboard the bus were 23 high schoolers from St. Ignatius College Prep, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old. The group was heading to a hotel after competing in a tournament nearby, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The truck ran through a red light and slammed into the back of the bus as it was turning left, flipping the bus onto its side. Three of the victims were hospitalized in “very critical” condition, but had all stabilized by Sunday morning. In a statement, the St. Ignatius Wolfpack Hockey Club said, “We will get through this together.”