18-Year-Old Arrested for Breaking into Michael Jordan’s $15 Million Mansion

Read it at TMZ
Michael Jordan’s $15 million mansion was broken into Tuesday and an 18-year-old now finds himself with multiple misdemeanor charges related to the incident, according to TMZ. The suspect—Raiden Hagedorn—was still inside the home when officers arrived, and now faces one count of criminal trespass to an occupied residence as well as two counts of criminal damage to property. The nine-bedroom, 19-bath home has been for sale since 2012, even after undergoing a significant price drop from $29 million.