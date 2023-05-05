2 Holdout Jurors Stopped Andrew Gillum From Going Free: Attorney
SO CLOSE
A defense attorney for Andrew Gillum’s associate revealed Friday that jurors were overwhelmingly in favor of finding the fallen political star not guilty on federal corruption charges, but two staunch holdouts led to a hung jury. Mutaqee Akbar, who represented Gillum’s co-accused and former campaign adviser Sharon Lettman-Hicks, claimed to the Tallahassee Democrat that the two jurors, out of a dozen total, “pretty much had their mind made up” since day one on how they’d rule. “The rest were not guilty all the way down,” Akbar claimed a juror told him. While the jury couldn’t reach a consensus on corruption charges, they did find Gillum not guilty on a charge of lying to the FBI. It’s unclear whether Gillum and Lettman-Hicks will be retried for allegedly siphoning money from Gillum’s campaign to their personal bank accounts.