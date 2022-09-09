Uvalde Memorial Park Shooting Leaves 2 Injured, Suspect at Large: Cops
NOT AGAIN
A shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday left two people injured, according to the Uvalde Police Department. Both victims were hospitalized; the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear. Officers were searching for at least one juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting, they said. After officers responded to the area around 5 p.m., the Uvalde Police Department said there remained no danger to “the general public,” according to KSAT-TV. A New York Times journalist reported Sen. Roland Gutierrez had spoken to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, with McLaughlin reportedly saying it was gang-related. The incident comes three months after a mass shooter killed 19 children and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School, which lies just over a mile from the park.