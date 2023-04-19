2 Teens Arrested in ‘Sweet 16’ Birthday Party Shooting
Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Dadeville, Alabama, shooting that left four people dead at a “Sweet 16” birthday party over the weekend. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday during a news conference that the suspects, aged 16 and 17, are each being charged with four counts of reckless murder. It was the first press conference since Sunday. Officials said that there was no evidence of a rifle being used in attack, only finding shell casings from handguns. Two of the victims were high school seniors, including Phil Dowdell, a star high school wide receiver with plans to play Division 1 football this fall. In addition to the four killed, 32 others were injured in Saturday’s deadly attack. Of those, at least 15 teenagers suffered gunshot wounds.