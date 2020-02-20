2 Teens Face Manslaughter Charges for Library Fire That Killed Firefighter

Read it at AP News
Two 13-year-old boys face arson, manslaughter, and conspiracy charges in connection with a fire at a public library in California that left a firefighter dead and another firefighter missing, officials said. Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said the teens were seen running from the Porterville Public Library soon after the fire started on Tuesday. “Our investigation led us to two 13-year-old Porterville residents who have been determined to have started this fire,” Kroutil said. Porterville Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, was killed in the blaze, while firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, remains missing.