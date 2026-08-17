Archaeologists Make Extraordinary Discovery in Turkey

A popular Utah ice cream brand is filing for bankruptcy after losing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against one of its largest competitors. Founded in 2017, Rebel Creamery, which is sold at major supermarkets including Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and Target, listed between $10 million and $50 million in assets and debts in Friday’s Chapter 11 filing for bankruptcy protection, according to court documents. The filing comes less than a month after a legal battle with fellow ice cream brand Van Leeuwen over trademark disputes. The New York-based ice cream company sued the keto-friendly, low-carb brand in 2021 for allegedly copying its branding, and Rebel Creamery was required to pay $23.8 million. “The evidence at trial left no doubt that Rebel infringed and diluted Van Leeuwen’s trade dress and did so intentionally,” Judge Eric Komitee said regarding the ruling. Two days before filing for bankruptcy, Rebel Creamery appealed the decision.
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- 1Popular Ice Cream Brand Sold at Target Files for BankruptcyROCKY ROADRebel Creamery’s bankruptcy filing comes after years of legal disputes with a competitor.
- 2Archaeologists Make Extraordinary Discovery in TurkeyHOW OLD?Pictures show the 7.2-foot-tall statue, which depicts a young man, has retained remarkably well-preserved facial features.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 3American, 30, Killed by Lightning Strike on Erupting VolcanoFIERY ENDHe died after being hit by a massive electrical bolt during a severe storm.
- 4Fisherman Found Alive in Underwater Sinkhole After 15 DaysREELED HIM INDivers heard an answer from the darkness after entering the cave to recover a body.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Stay Sleep Without the GrogginessSNOOZE BETTERInfused with CBD and CBN, these sleep gummies help you fall asleep without the next-day hangover.
- 5Harrison Ford, 84, Makes Shock Indiana Jones AnnouncementBELONGS IN A MUSEUMThe aging actor still has some swashbuckling left in him.
- 6Family Makes Jaw-Dropping Prehistoric Discovery on BeachLONG IN THE TOOTHThe astonishing find is at least 3.6 million years old.
- 7Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Takeoff Close CallABORT... ABORT!Air traffic controllers freaked out after the jet began picking up speed on the runway.
- 8Iconic Pixar Series Gets Themed Land at Disney WorldSCREAMS APLENTYThe world of the beloved movie franchise will be explorable for the first time.
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 9Actress, 37, Welcomes First ChildBABY SPOTTINGElizabeth Olsen was photographed with a baby in Los Angeles.
- 10'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Hits Rare Box Office MilestoneUNSTOPPABLEThe fourth installment in the franchise is earning an eye-watering box office bounty.
Archaeologists Make Extraordinary Discovery in Turkey
A 2,500-year-old marble statue has been uncovered from the ruins of the biblical city of Sardis, the ancient capital of the Lydian Empire, located in modern-day Turkey. “The statue, which appears to be holding a fruit in its hand, provides important evidence that will contribute to our understanding of life, religious beliefs and cultural interactions in Sardis during the period,” wrote Mehmet Nuri Erso, Culture and Tourism Minister, in a translated social media post. Pictures show the 7.2-foot-tall statue, which depicts a young man, has retained well-preserved facial features. “The young man is depicted wearing a thick himation, a thin chiton and beneath them a distinctive garment featuring horizontal lines,” Erso wrote. “This type of clothing is not seen on comparable statues from Anatolia and Greece, highlighting the work’s local characteristics and its connection to Lydian culture.” The statue will be put on display at the Manisa Museum in western Turkey after conservation and restoration work has been completed.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A thrill-seeking vacation ended in tragedy when an American tourist attempting to view a volcanic eruption was struck and killed by lightning. The 30-year-old hiker wandered into an off-limits area on Sicily’s Mount Etna during a yellow alert for violent thunderstorms. Drawn by glowing night views of molten lava spewing down the slopes, he was hit directly by a massive electrical discharge at high altitude. Emergency crews dispatched a specialized rescue helicopter to recover the hiker, but medical staff declared him dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital in Catania. His death comes as thousands of onlookers flock to the mountain despite authorities warning visitors to remain clear. The active eruption has turned local airspace into chaos, shutting down Catania-Fontanarossa Airport and grounding dozens of flights. Regional civil protection officials urged the public to heed extreme weather warnings, cautioning that sudden mountain storms paired with volcanic activity can instantly turn a hike fatal.
A fisherman missing for 15 days was discovered alive inside a dark chamber accessible only through a flooded cave. Erasto Crisanto Valdez, 31, disappeared while fishing with his father near San Francisco La Paz in the Uxpanapa region of Mexico on July 23. He later said he followed a fish into the cave before losing his route out. Specialist divers Harry Gust and Rosalino “Rosso” Rivera joined an operation expected to recover a body, the Daily Mail reported, citing Divernet. Gust reached the chamber on Aug. 7 and heard Crisanto respond to his calls. Crisanto said he lost track of time while sustaining himself with water and spending the ordeal asleep or in prayer. He believed only three days had elapsed. The divers supplied Crisanto with breathing equipment and escorted him through roughly 100 yards of submerged passage. Reports said he was hospitalized with dehydration and malnutrition.
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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.
River Botanicals brings together trusted plant-based wellness brands under one umbrella, offering high-quality products with transparent ingredients, backed by third-party lab testing. It boasts a collection of premium sleep products (available in both non-THC and THC formulas) from Canna River that can soothe these sleep woes. Our favorite? The Canna River sleep gummies, formulated with three key sleep-enhancing ingredients: CBD, CBN, and optional Delta-9 THC.
Broad-spectrum CBD offers potential therapeutic effects without the high. CBN is known for its potential calming effects, which may aid sleep. According to some studies, CBN has been shown to help reduce sleep disturbance, helping you stay asleep throughout the night without the next-day grogginess associated with other sleep aids. The gummies are also available in a formula containing Delta-9 THC, which may help with pain relief and overall relaxation. Available in five delicious flavors (we love the green apple!), each sleep gummy contains 50 milligrams of CBD and 50 milligrams of CBN.
Right now, new customers can save 30 percent on their first orders by signing up for the River Botanicals email list. Sweet dreams!
At 84 years old, Harrison Ford is donning the fedora once more for the latest addition to the Indiana Jones universe. The veteran actor announced in an Instagram post over the weekend that, “fear of snakes included,” he’d be “the actual model” for the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent animatronic attraction at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Bay Lake, Florida. “I’m excited for you to see his next epic adventure,” Ford said. It represents the iconic character’s sixth outing after five films over a more-than-four-decade run. Fans in the comments section under Disney’s Instagram post could barely contain their glee. “Having Harrison Ford living forever through this attraction was the best decision,” one person wrote. “This makes me tear up knowing his legacy will forever be enshrined,” another added. “Harrison, you’re the only Indiana Jones! Nobody but you can play our beloved archeologist,” a third wrote. It’s nevertheless up to those same fans to decide whether the new attraction will improve on the box office disaster that was Disney’s last installment in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
A father and son made an astonishing discovery while on a beach vacation in New Jersey. Michael Bowers, 42, of Monongahela, Pennsylvania, was out for a walk in Sea Isle City with his 11-year-old son Bo on Tuesday when they thought they spotted something through a narrow crevice down by the shoreline. Michael said that his hand wouldn’t fit through, so Bo reached in instead. The boy then pulled out the tooth of a megalodon, the largest shark ever to have swum the planet’s waters, thought to have grown up to 60 feet in length and to have gone extinct at least 3.6 million years ago. “I always seem like I find crazy stuff in the water,” Michael later said. “I never in a million years would have guessed that we would have found something like this. My son was speechless.” The tooth is likely to have washed up as the result of a July “replenishment project” by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “If the sand came from a few miles offshore, it is very possible the tooth came with it,” researcher Melissa Laurino said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime beach find that the Bowers family will treasure for a lifetime.”
A foggy sequence of events nearly ended in disaster on a runway in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Air traffic control had told the crew aboard a LATAM Airlines passenger jet that they did not have clearance to take off because two other planes, operated by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, needed to cross the runway first. Dense fog had reduced visibility on the runway, sparking panic at the control tower when the LATAM aircraft began picking up speed along the tarmac anyway. The unexpected acceleration prompted a panicked second call to crew aboard the plane, at which point the pilot then slammed the brakes and aborted takeoff so that the other two jets could get out of the way first. It was not immediately clear what led to the confusion given the crew had confirmed they’d received the order to cancel takeoff before appearing to charge ahead with it anyway. LATAM said only that the flight “interrupted its takeoff after a request from air traffic control,” that the “procedure was carried out safely,” and that it is currently “in contact with the authorities” over the incident.
Walt Disney World Resort is adding another beloved Pixar franchise to its roster of themed experiences. The Florida resort will open its doors to its Monsters, Inc.-themed park, dubbed Monstropolis, early next year. Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park will host the experience, which is also home to Star Wars and Toy Story areas. Disney announced the development at D23 on Saturday; it will partially open to guests while construction finishes in early 2027. Monstropolis will feature a variety of experiences, including the Glob Theater, Archie’s Scare Pig Pizza, Harryhausen’s Restaurant, the Scareporium, and the Monsters University Alumni Club. Guests will be able to enjoy unique monster-themed cuisine, meet and greet with characters from the movies, and immerse themselves in the world of monsters. Construction will continue on the area’s main attraction, the Monsters, Inc. Door Coaster, while the others will be open to the public. “’Monsters, Inc’ is right up there in terms of iconic locations,” Michael Hundgen, Vice President Creative, Walt Disney World Portfolio at Walt Disney Imagineering, told Variety. “Not only is it about the breadth of the land, but also about creating some of these iconic locations that we’ve seen in the films throughout the years that we’re now getting to realize.’”
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Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
Elizabeth Olsen, 37, and her husband, Robbie Arnett, 34, have been spotted out with their first child. Photos obtained by Page Six show the WandaVision star and Milo Greene frontman taking a stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday, with Olsen carrying a baby strapped to her chest. Neither Olsen nor Arnett has confirmed the birth, but the photos come after the actress was spotted with a visible baby bump in June, effectively revealing that she was expecting her first child. According to Page Six, Olsen was seen without a baby bump last week, before Saturday’s photographs of her carrying a baby whose face was shielded by a green hat were published. Olsen and Arnett dated for three years before getting engaged in 2019, with Olsen referring to Arnett as her “husband” during a 2021 interview with Variety. In a SiriusXM interview that same year, the actress discussed when she would have her first child. “At what point do I get pregnant? At what point do I have my first baby?” she asked. The Daily Beast has reached out to Olsen’s representatives for comment.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has smashed expectations at the box office, soaring past $2 billion in just three weeks. The Sony/ Marvel Cinematic Universe success story is the second-fastest film to make it to the $2 billion mark, behind stablemate Avengers: Endgame, which got there in 11 days. Only seven flicks have crossed the $2 billion threshold. The Russo brothers’ Endgame prequel Avengers: Infinity War ($2.03 billion) gives them two films in the elite club, but James Cameron’s Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time at $2.9 billion. His tragic epic Titanic ($2.2 billion) and Avatar sequel, The Way of Water ($2.3 billion) make the director the undisputed king of the club. The only non-Marvel, non-Cameron film to make it? Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with a box office haul of $2.07 billion. Still, there’s plenty of time for Brand New Day to rise higher, with some forecasters suggesting the movie might be the first to crack $1 billion domestically, and could even push past $3 billion globally.