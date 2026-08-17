Iconic Pixar Series Gets Themed Land at Disney World
Walt Disney World Resort is adding another beloved Pixar franchise to its roster of themed experiences. The Florida resort will open its doors to its Monsters, Inc.-themed park, dubbed Monstropolis, early next year. Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park will host the experience, which is also home to Star Wars and Toy Story areas. Disney announced the development at D23 on Saturday; it will partially open to guests while construction finishes in early 2027. Monstropolis will feature a variety of experiences, including the Glob Theater, Archie’s Scare Pig Pizza, Harryhausen’s Restaurant, the Scareporium, and the Monsters University Alumni Club. Guests will be able to enjoy unique monster-themed cuisine, meet and greet with characters from the movies, and immerse themselves in the world of monsters. Construction will continue on the area’s main attraction, the Monsters, Inc. Door Coaster, while the others will be open to the public. “’Monsters, Inc’ is right up there in terms of iconic locations,” Michael Hundgen, Vice President Creative, Walt Disney World Portfolio at Walt Disney Imagineering, told Variety. “Not only is it about the breadth of the land, but also about creating some of these iconic locations that we’ve seen in the films throughout the years that we’re now getting to realize.’”