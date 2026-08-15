Idaho Killer’s Unsealed Psych Report Reveals Four New Diagnoses

A detailed psych evaluation of accused multiple Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has been released by a court revealing eight mental health-related disorders that Kohberger has reportedly struggled with. The information was released Thursday just weeks after Kohberger declared that he intends to withdraw his guilty plea in the horrific 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students. An expert hired by Kohberger’s defense team, Rachel Lawson Orr, conducted the evaluation. Four of Kohberger’s diagnoses—Autism, OCD, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and the eating disorder Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder—are detailed in the newly released report from February 2025, People reported. Orr concluded that Kohberger also met the criteria of an additional four diagnoses in the past that were previously undisclosed: Developmental Coordination Disorder, an unspecified depressive disorder, anorexia nervosa, and Opioid Use Disorder. Kohberger insisted in a statement last month on his “actual innocence,” and claimed the prosecution’s case against him was a “myopic narrative work of fiction.” Kohberger had agreed last year to serve four consecutive life sentences without parole to avoid capital punishment. Kristi Goncalves, 48, the mother of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, attacked Kohberger for “playing games” with his plan to retract his guilty plea. “America has seen our family go through pain for many, many years now,” she told Newsweek.