Pop Star Slams Lawsuit Claiming She Deceived Investors

An 18-year-old California man has admitted to repeatedly kicking a sea lion in a horrific viral video. Tyler Muehl pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which carries a sentence of up to a year in federal prison and up to $100,000 in fines. He violated the act when he brazenly kicked a sea lion as it sat peacefully at San Diego’s La Jolla Cove on the night of July 22. In the video, Muehl refers to himself as UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. It shows him kicking the sea lion twice, then pursuing it as it tried to escape, all while his friends laugh in the background. As the sea lion fled, the video shows Muehl kicking the mammal a third and fourth time before it managed to escape. Muehl admitted in court that the chilling video was “a fair and accurate recording of what occurred.” He will be sentenced on October 20.
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- 1Teen Admits to Repeatedly Attacking Sea Lion in Viral VideoFAFOThe 18-year-old faces up to a year in prison.
- 2Pop Star Slams Lawsuit Claiming She Deceived InvestorsNO WONDER THERESelena Gomez is fighting allegations that she and her mother misled investors over their struggling mental health startup.
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 3Idaho Killer’s Psych Report Reveals Four New DiagnosesSICKBryan Kohberger struggled with eight mental disorders, according to a just-released evaluation.
- 4Reality Star Dies Suddenly at 40‘LIFE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME’“Married at First Sight” groom Ryan De Nino is gone.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart’s Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5MLB Legend Dies at 54FOREVER ICONButch Huskey was the penultimate New York Mets player to wear Jackie Robinson’s number.
- 6Millions of Eggs Recalled in Highest-Level Safety AlertYOLK’S ON YOUNearly 1.6 million dozen eggs are affected by a potential Salmonella outbreak.
- 71980s Actress Dies at 84‘A COMPLETE LIFE’Gloria Carlin acted in several of her Oscar-nominated husband’s projects.
- 8Actress Turned OnlyFans Star Vows to ‘Push Boundaries’THE WHOLE PIEThe “American Pie” star made $1 million just nine days after joining the site and is now considering showing more.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 9Oscar-Nominated Director Dies at 97FINAL TRIBUTEThe man behind “On Golden Pond” and “The Rose” was remembered by Bette Midler.
- 1070s Rocker Hospitalized After Unknown Health ScareMEDICAL EMERGENCYThe iconic rock band abruptly canceled its show without releasing details of the emergency.
Pop Star Slams Lawsuit Claiming She Deceived Investors
Selena Gomez has responded to accusations that she and her mother, Mandy Teefey, deceived investors into contributing more than $1 million to their struggling mental health startup, Wondermind. In a statement to People, Gomez’s attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, called the lawsuit filed by Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC “meritless, both factually and legally,” and said he plans to seek its dismissal. The two companies sued Gomez, Teefey, and their former business partner Daniella Pierson earlier this week, alleging that investors were misled about the startup’s infrastructure, leadership, partnerships, and resources. The plaintiffs claim they invested nearly $1.2 million after receiving false assurances about the company’s prospects and operations, and were kept in the dark as it “quietly collapsed around them.” The Cut’s investigation into Wondermind last year offered a glimpse into the company’s struggles, reporting that employees had repeatedly gone unpaid on time and that the startup had faced mounting financial and operational problems. Former employees also criticized Teefey’s leadership, with some questioning her ability to run the company. Teefey has yet to comment publicly on the lawsuit, while Pierson, who co-founded Wondermind and stepped down in 2023 after reportedly clashing with Teefey, has “categorically” denied the allegations.
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Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
A detailed psych evaluation of accused multiple Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger has been released by a court revealing eight mental health-related disorders that Kohberger has reportedly struggled with. The information was released Thursday just weeks after Kohberger declared that he intends to withdraw his guilty plea in the horrific 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students. An expert hired by Kohberger’s defense team, Rachel Lawson Orr, conducted the evaluation. Four of Kohberger’s diagnoses—Autism, OCD, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and the eating disorder Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder—are detailed in the newly released report from February 2025, People reported. Orr concluded that Kohberger also met the criteria of an additional four diagnoses in the past that were previously undisclosed: Developmental Coordination Disorder, an unspecified depressive disorder, anorexia nervosa, and Opioid Use Disorder. Kohberger insisted in a statement last month on his “actual innocence,” and claimed the prosecution’s case against him was a “myopic narrative work of fiction.” Kohberger had agreed last year to serve four consecutive life sentences without parole to avoid capital punishment. Kristi Goncalves, 48, the mother of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, attacked Kohberger for “playing games” with his plan to retract his guilty plea. “America has seen our family go through pain for many, many years now,” she told Newsweek.
Married at First Sight star Ryan De Nino died “suddenly” in New Jersey this week at the age of 40, a family member told TMZ. His family has not released any details about the cause of death. De Nino was one of three grooms who starred in the second season of the long-running, ongoing reality show that follows couples who marry after meeting each other for the first time at the altar. They spend the series getting to know each other and decide at the end whether or not to stay married. De Nino and the wife he was matched with, Jessica Castro, chose to stay married, but divorced within months amid reported domestic drama. De Nino’s sister, Melissa, posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook on Tuesday, calling him “so damn funny and witty,” and “loyal to those he loved.” She added: “I loved him immensely. Life will never be the same.”
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Former New York Mets outfielder Butch Huskey, who spent six seasons with the team, died Friday at age 54. “We are saddened to learn about the passing of former Met Butch Huskey,” the team announced on X. Huskey was selected by the Mets in the seventh round of the 1989 MLB draft out of high school in Oklahoma. After several seasons in the minors, he made his major league debut in 1993 and spent six seasons with the Mets. Huskey’s best season came in 1997, when he hit a career-high 24 home runs and drove in 81 runs across 142 games. That September, Huskey launched a home run into the upper deck at Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium, becoming one of just four players to reach the stadium’s 600 level. Huskey was the penultimate Mets player to wear No. 42 before MLB retired the number league-wide in 1997 in honor of Jackie Robinson. After leaving New York, Huskey played for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Colorado Rockies. He finished his eight-year major league career with a .267 batting average, 86 home runs, and 336 RBIs. No cause of death has been disclosed.
A recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs has been upgraded to the FDA’s highest risk level after a Salmonella outbreak sickened nearly 100 people. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday classified Midwest Poultry Services’ recall as Class I, meaning exposure to the affected product could cause “serious adverse health consequences or death.” The company initially recalled the brown and white cage-free eggs in July after detecting potential Salmonella contamination. As of July 24, 98 people across 17 states had been sickened and 26 hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The eggs were produced at Texas farms between June 6 and July 3 and carry sell-by or best-by dates through August 17. Affected cartons are marked with codes P-1950 or 0840962. The CDC urged consumers to throw away or return recalled eggs and thoroughly wash any surfaces or items that may have touched them. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness.
Canadian actress Gloria Carlin has died at 84. Her family announced the death of the Hanoi Hilton star in a heartfelt obituary. “Gloria Carlin Chetwynd passed away August 5, 2026, peacefully at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, with her family around her,” the statement reads. “A successful actress, loving wife and mother, doting grandmother and a devoted friend to so many, she prioritized joy in both her life and the lives of the people around her.” According to the tribute, the actress and wife of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lionel Chetwynd, whom she wed in 1963, kickstarted her acting career as a child at Montreal’s Children’s Theatre, Mountain Playhouse and Centaur Theatre. After attending Sir George Williams University in Montreal, she moved to New York City to study acting but eventually returned to Montreal, where she married her husband. The two went on to have parallel careers, with Carlin having appeared in many of her husband’s projects, including the 1971 play Maybe That’s Your Problem and the 1987 film The Hanoi Hilton. She is survived by her two sons and four grandchildren. “She lived a complete life,” the family wrote.
American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth says she plans to “push boundaries” on OnlyFans after making $1 million in just nine days on the platform. Elizabeth, 52, joined OnlyFans in April while going through a divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert, and looking for ways to restart her career. “I crossed $1 million in nine days,” she told Variety. “It was really surprising, and I was honored that my fans came out and supported me.” The actress, best known for playing Nadia in the 1999 comedy American Pie, said she has not posted nudity but is still deciding how far she is willing to go. “I don’t even know what my boundaries will be,” Elizabeth said. “I’m still exploring it, and as I become more comfortable with it, I’m going to push those boundaries,” Elizabeth said the income has provided financial security after she spent much of the past decade living off her savings while focusing on animal activism. She said the money will let her be more selective about future acting roles and support Animal Avengers, the wildlife conservation organization she founded.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
Mark Rydell, the director behind On Golden Pond, For the Boys, and The Rose, died Friday. The news broke via a tribute to the Oscar-nominated director from collaborator Bette Midler, who posted it on her Instagram. “Mark Rydell, the director or my first film, ‘The Rose,’ died this morning. He was an actor of note before he became a director, and I was so lucky to have met him when I did; he taught me so much on ‘The Rose’ and later on ‘For The Boys.’ Two Oscars nominations both because of him. He was the actor’s whisperer; just a few words was all it took to understand what was needed. Devoted to Meisner. So many happy memories.” Rydell worked with many big Hollywood names during his career, including Steve McQueen, John Wayne, and Isabella Rossellini. As an actor, he found fame on As the World Turns, and appeared in Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye and Woody Allen’s Hollywood Ending. Seven of his films were Oscar-nominated, with On Golden Pond earning him a nomination for Best Director and Best Picture. The movie earned Best Actor and Best Actress wins for its stars, Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris has been hospitalized after an urgent health scare that forced the group to abruptly postpone Thursday night’s concert. The group, consisting of longtime members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson, was supposed to perform Thursday night alongside Lionel Richie at San Francisco’s Chase Center, but the venue announced a last-minute change of plans. “Earth, Wind & Fire is unable to perform as scheduled tonight due to a medical emergency involving a member of their band,” a statement posted by the Chase Center reads. “We sincerely apologize for the unexpected change and appreciate everyone’s understanding.” TMZ reported that first responders were called to the venue for a cardiac incident, and the person involved was transported to a hospital. A date for the new show has not yet been set, though ticketholders were promised refunds if necessary. Paris, 58, joined the band in 2001 and has been an active member since.