Pet Goose Warns Family of Fire and Saves Animals

When flames erupted in the middle of the night, the Gerber family’s pet goose saved them and their barn animals from a fire—by honking. Goosey forcefully squawked, waking up Bert Gerber as fire took to the Richmond, Texas barn where 60 turkeys and chickens slept. Bert successfully extinguished the fire with a water hose before any animals were hurt. “In just a couple more minutes,” Bert said, “it would’ve been too much for a water hose.” Bert had never heard Goosey, who is typically quiet and shy, honk. Bert’s wife Chelsea Gerber shared the video captured by a surveillance camera on social media later that day, Aug. 3. “Goosey wasn’t just making noise,” she wrote. “He was sounding the alarm.” The Gerber family adopted Goosey just three months before the fire. Elaina Gerber, 9, was the one that fell in love with Goosey and begged her reluctant parents to take him home. Every morning Goosey excitedly runs in a plastic children’s pool and sleeps in the barn next to the chicken coop where he was when the fire started. The Gerbers said the fire was most likely caused by a ceiling wire that overheated or was chewed by an animal.