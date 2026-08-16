Yankees Great Who Inspired Famous Surgery Dies at 83

Tommy John, the star pitcher who played 26 major league seasons mostly with the Yankees and Dodgers, has died at 83. Aside from winning 288 professional baseball games, he may be most known for inspiring the Tommy John elbow surgery. He was the first person to ever get the surgery after he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow during the 1974 season. At the time, it was unclear whether John would ever be able to pitch again. Team doctor Frank Jobe performed the first-of-its-kind operation, which became medical history, and John returned to top form just a year later. On Aug. 8 during Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium, John thanked Jobe, whom John said, “saved my arm and made it possible for me to continue pitching. That surgery has since gone on to save the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the very best in the game today.” John was previously diagnosed with bladder cancer. He is survived by his second wife, Cheryl, his sons Tommy III and Travis, and daughter Tamara Mannelly.