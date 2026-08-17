Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Takeoff Close Call

At 84 years old, Harrison Ford is donning the fedora once more for the latest addition to the Indiana Jones universe. The veteran actor announced in an Instagram post over the weekend that, “fear of snakes included,” he’d be “the actual model” for the forthcoming Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent animatronic attraction at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Bay Lake, Florida. “I’m excited for you to see his next epic adventure,” Ford said. It represents the iconic character’s sixth outing after five films over a more-than-four-decade run. Fans in the comments section under Disney’s Instagram post could barely contain their glee. “Having Harrison Ford living forever through this attraction was the best decision,” one person wrote. “This makes me tear up knowing his legacy will forever be enshrined,” another added. “Harrison, you’re the only Indiana Jones! Nobody but you can play our beloved archeologist,” a third wrote. It’s nevertheless up to those same fans to decide whether the new attraction will improve on the box office disaster that was Disney’s last installment in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
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- 1Harrison Ford, 84, Makes Shock Indiana Jones AnnouncementBELONGS IN A MUSEUMThe aging actor still has some swashbuckling left in him.
- 2Family Makes Jaw-Dropping Prehistoric Discovery on BeachLONG IN THE TOOTHThe astonishing find is at least 3.6 million years old.
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 3Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Takeoff Close CallABORT... ABORT!Air traffic controllers freaked out after the jet began picking up speed on the runway.
- 4Iconic Pixar Series Gets Themed Land at Disney WorldSCREAMS APLENTYThe world of the beloved movie franchise will be explorable for the first time.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart’s Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Actress, 37, Welcomes First ChildBABY SPOTTINGElizabeth Olsen was photographed with a baby in Los Angeles.
- 6'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Hits Rare Box Office MilestoneUNSTOPPABLEThe fourth installment in the franchise is earning an eye-watering box office bounty.
- 7Yankees Great Who Inspired Famous Surgery Dies at 83LASTING LEGACYHe was the first person to ever get the “Tommy John” elbow surgery.
- 8Pet Goose Warns Family of Fire and Saves AnimalsHONKING HEROGoosey’s squawks woke up Bert Gerber as fire took to the barn where 60 turkeys and chickens slept.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 9Thieves Pull Off Brazen Heist of Renaissance Art in SicilyHOLIDAY HEISTThey managed to evade the museum’s alarm and security systems.
- 10Legendary Singer, 92, Breaks Silence on ‘Tough Times’WALKING LIKE A MAN“Walk Like a Man” crooner Frankie Valli is looking forward to getting back on the road.
A father and son made an astonishing discovery while on a beach vacation in New Jersey. Michael Bowers, 42, of Monongahela, Pennsylvania, was out for a walk in Sea Isle City with his 11-year-old son Bo on Tuesday when they thought they spotted something through a narrow crevice down by the shoreline. Michael said that his hand wouldn’t fit through, so Bo reached in instead. The boy then pulled out the tooth of a megalodon, the largest shark ever to have swum the planet’s waters, thought to have grown up to 60 feet in length and to have gone extinct at least 3.6 million years ago. “I always seem like I find crazy stuff in the water,” Michael later said. “I never in a million years would have guessed that we would have found something like this. My son was speechless.” The tooth is likely to have washed up as the result of a July “replenishment project” by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “If the sand came from a few miles offshore, it is very possible the tooth came with it,” researcher Melissa Laurino said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime beach find that the Bowers family will treasure for a lifetime.”
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Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Takeoff Close Call
A foggy sequence of events nearly ended in disaster on a runway in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Air traffic control had told the crew aboard a LATAM Airlines passenger jet that they did not have clearance to take off because two other planes, operated by American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, needed to cross the runway first. Dense fog had reduced visibility on the runway, sparking panic at the control tower when the LATAM aircraft began picking up speed along the tarmac anyway. The unexpected acceleration prompted a panicked second call to crew aboard the plane, at which point the pilot then slammed the brakes and aborted takeoff so that the other two jets could get out of the way first. It was not immediately clear what led to the confusion given the crew had confirmed they’d received the order to cancel takeoff before appearing to charge ahead with it anyway. LATAM said only that the flight “interrupted its takeoff after a request from air traffic control,” that the “procedure was carried out safely,” and that it is currently “in contact with the authorities” over the incident.
Walt Disney World Resort is adding another beloved Pixar franchise to its roster of themed experiences. The Florida resort will open its doors to its Monsters, Inc.-themed park, dubbed Monstropolis, early next year. Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park will host the experience, which is also home to Star Wars and Toy Story areas. Disney announced the development at D23 on Saturday; it will partially open to guests while construction finishes in early 2027. Monstropolis will feature a variety of experiences, including the Glob Theater, Archie’s Scare Pig Pizza, Harryhausen’s Restaurant, the Scareporium, and the Monsters University Alumni Club. Guests will be able to enjoy unique monster-themed cuisine, meet and greet with characters from the movies, and immerse themselves in the world of monsters. Construction will continue on the area’s main attraction, the Monsters, Inc. Door Coaster, while the others will be open to the public. “’Monsters, Inc’ is right up there in terms of iconic locations,” Michael Hundgen, Vice President Creative, Walt Disney World Portfolio at Walt Disney Imagineering, told Variety. “Not only is it about the breadth of the land, but also about creating some of these iconic locations that we’ve seen in the films throughout the years that we’re now getting to realize.’”
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Elizabeth Olsen, 37, and her husband, Robbie Arnett, 34, have been spotted out with their first child. Photos obtained by Page Six show the WandaVision star and Milo Greene frontman taking a stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday, with Olsen carrying a baby strapped to her chest. Neither Olsen nor Arnett has confirmed the birth, but the photos come after the actress was spotted with a visible baby bump in June, effectively revealing that she was expecting her first child. According to Page Six, Olsen was seen without a baby bump last week, before Saturday’s photographs of her carrying a baby whose face was shielded by a green hat were published. Olsen and Arnett dated for three years before getting engaged in 2019, with Olsen referring to Arnett as her “husband” during a 2021 interview with Variety. In a SiriusXM interview that same year, the actress discussed when she would have her first child. “At what point do I get pregnant? At what point do I have my first baby?” she asked. The Daily Beast has reached out to Olsen’s representatives for comment.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has smashed expectations at the box office, soaring past $2 billion in just three weeks. The Sony/ Marvel Cinematic Universe success story is the second-fastest film to make it to the $2 billion mark, behind stablemate Avengers: Endgame, which got there in 11 days. Only seven flicks have crossed the $2 billion threshold. The Russo brothers’ Endgame prequel Avengers: Infinity War ($2.03 billion) gives them two films in the elite club, but James Cameron’s Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time at $2.9 billion. His tragic epic Titanic ($2.2 billion) and Avatar sequel, The Way of Water ($2.3 billion) make the director the undisputed king of the club. The only non-Marvel, non-Cameron film to make it? Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with a box office haul of $2.07 billion. Still, there’s plenty of time for Brand New Day to rise higher, with some forecasters suggesting the movie might be the first to crack $1 billion domestically, and could even push past $3 billion globally.
Tommy John, the star pitcher who played 26 major league seasons mostly with the Yankees and Dodgers, has died at 83. Aside from winning 288 professional baseball games, he may be most known for inspiring the Tommy John elbow surgery. He was the first person to ever get the surgery after he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow during the 1974 season. At the time, it was unclear whether John would ever be able to pitch again. Team doctor Frank Jobe performed the first-of-its-kind operation, which became medical history, and John returned to top form just a year later. On Aug. 8 during Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium, John thanked Jobe, whom John said, “saved my arm and made it possible for me to continue pitching. That surgery has since gone on to save the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the very best in the game today.” John was previously diagnosed with bladder cancer. He is survived by his second wife, Cheryl, his sons Tommy III and Travis, and daughter Tamara Mannelly.
When flames erupted in the middle of the night, the Gerber family’s pet goose saved them and their barn animals from a fire—by honking. Goosey forcefully squawked, waking up Bert Gerber as fire took to the Richmond, Texas barn where 60 turkeys and chickens slept. Bert successfully extinguished the fire with a water hose before any animals were hurt. “In just a couple more minutes,” Bert said, “it would’ve been too much for a water hose.” Bert had never heard Goosey, who is typically quiet and shy, honk. Bert’s wife Chelsea Gerber shared the video captured by a surveillance camera on social media later that day, Aug. 3. “Goosey wasn’t just making noise,” she wrote. “He was sounding the alarm.” The Gerber family adopted Goosey just three months before the fire. Elaina Gerber, 9, was the one that fell in love with Goosey and begged her reluctant parents to take him home. Every morning Goosey excitedly runs in a plastic children’s pool and sleeps in the barn next to the chicken coop where he was when the fire started. The Gerbers said the fire was most likely caused by a ceiling wire that overheated or was chewed by an animal.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
Thieves stole four works by Sicilian Renaissance painter Antonello da Messina from the MuMe regional museum in Sicily during Ferragosto, a major Italian public holiday. On Saturday evening, just before 10 p.m., they evaded the museum’s alarm and security systems and made off with three of the five surviving panels of the 1473 San Gregorio Polyptych, and a double-sided Virgin Mary and Pietà panel taken from an armored display case, according to the news agency LaPresse. “We are devastated by what happened. They were two of Antonello da Messina’s most important and best-known works. It is a tremendous loss for the museum, the city, the community and the art world,” MuMe director Marisa Mercurio said. Lynda Albertson, an art-crime analyst for the Association for Research into Crimes against Art, said the works will be difficult for thieves to sell because they are instantly recognizable. “Stealing an Antonello may be far easier than selling one. If these are ordinary thieves, they will soon discover that — to their cost,” she said. She added that such famous artworks are often used as collateral for other illicit activity. In March, the Italian government bought Messina’s “Ecce Homo” from Sotheby’s in New York, boosting the profile of the early Renaissance painter.
“Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” music legend Frankie Valli is struggling through some “tough times” with his health, but he’s looking forward to getting back on the road. That’s the word from his rep, who told People that Valli has “had some tough times, but he’s getting through them, and he’s improving. He is looking forward to being back on the road, and he is not retired.” Valli, 92, cancelled the rest of his Four Seasons farewell tour dates for the year in May, worrying fans that his performing days might be over. “I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon.” A painfully thin Valli was seen in public for the first time in months last week, being helped out of a black Mercedes in Los Angeles, Page Six reported. Details about his health issues have not been released. “Be loyal to what you’re doing and love what you’re doing,” Valli urged in an interview earlier this year. “If I had not become successful, I’d probably still be working in some little bar. I love music that much.”