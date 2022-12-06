This Affordable Pad Sofa Gives Your Living Room a Comfy and Sophisticated Look
Sofa, So Good
No modern living room is complete without a comfy sofa to relax the stresses of the day away. 25Home's mission is to make luxury furniture affordable and its air leather pad sofa knocks it out of the park.
This economical pad sofa doesn’t compromise on quality or comfort and gives your living room a modern, sophisticated look. It’s built with solid pine wood and wrapped in uniquely patterned air-leather upholstery, which is environmentally friendly and combines the appearance and texture of real leather with the breathability of cotton. This leather alternative is skin friendly (no more sticking to the sofa), wear-resistant, waterproof, and stain-proof (great if you have kids). On top of that, the classic Italian wide-arm design provides plenty of room for magazines, remotes, blankets, or crawling kids.
But the real write-home-about feature is the seats, which are filled with the just the right amount of foam and feathers for optimal bounce and comfiness. On top of that, each seat has a depth of 28 inches, providing more than enough space for you and your family (four-legged members included) to lie, lounge, recline, and curl up on for years to come.
The pad sofa comes in three neutral colors (light gray, dark gray, and brown) that easily integrate into your current decor and two sizes (four seat and five seat) to fit your family's needs. Plus, you can pick up a matching ottoman for additional seating and storage.
Salo Air-Leather Pad Sofa (4-seat, 102 inches)
35% off the original price
