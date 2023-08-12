3-Year-Old on Texas Migrant Bus Bound for Chicago Dies
‘A TRAGEDY’
A 3-year-old child onboard a Texas bus transporting migrants to Chicago has died, officials announced Friday. Texas authorities did not specify where the child was from or what was their cause of death. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the child died Thursday in Marion County, which is over 100 miles south of Chicago. “Every loss of life is a tragedy,” the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. “Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 911 for emergency attention.” The agency also said all passengers had their temperature taken and were asked about medical conditions prior to the trip, and the child received treatment from paramedics before later dying in a hospital. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has bused thousands of migrants out of Texas and into what he calls “self-declared sanctuary cities,” or major cities with Democratic leaders, since 2022 under Operation Lone Star. The Biden administration, which Abbott has slammed for its border policies, has sued the governor for his practices, specifically referring to Texas’ “cruel” floating border barriers intended to deter migrants.