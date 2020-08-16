4 Dead and 18 Shot Across Cincinnati in Overnight Gun Violence, Police Say
‘HORRIFIC AND TRAGIC’
Four people died and at least 18 were shot in multiple Cincinnati, Ohio shootings overnight, according to police. Officers responded to three shootings in different neighborhoods that took place within 60 to 90 minutes of each other, but did not reveal details of the fourth fatal shooting.
Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the shootings “seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic.” The city saw an uptick in gun violence during the first half of 2020 over the same period in the prior year. The police department is set to increase the number of uniformed officers in the Avondale, Over-the-Rhine, and Walnut Hills neighborhoods where the shootings took place, and is calling for federal prosecutors to “to focus on repeat shooters and aggressively bring illegal gun charges.”