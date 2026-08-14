4 Flight Attendants Fall Ill in Alarming Midair Panic

A United Airlines pilot aborted takeoff after the plane suffered two blown tires, according to air traffic control audio cited by ABC News. The Boeing 737-900 was departing Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday when the incident occurred. United said 161 customers and six crew members were on board the 18-year-old plane. All passengers and crew evacuated safely on the runway before being bused to the terminal. The pilot allegedly slammed on the brakes, while a pilot on a nearby plane said he saw “chunks of tire” scattered across the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the cause of the two tires blowing out, and another aircraft was arranged to take the passengers to Phoenix. The Daily Beast has contacted the FAA and United for comment. The incident comes just days after another United Airlines flight carrying 175 passengers to Munich, Germany, was forced to abort its journey and make an emergency landing on Monday after mid-air structural damage compromised the cockpit. The FAA confirmed that the crew made an urgent call after reporting a “cracked windshield,” prompting an official investigation into the incident. The flight was ultimately canceled, leaving passengers stranded at Boston Logan International Airport.
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- 1United Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Takeoff EmergencyEVACUATION HORRORPassengers were forced to evacuate on the runway after two tires blew during takeoff.
- 2Live-Action Reboot of Iconic ’90 Show CannedPOWER OFFThe superhero project had been mooted for several years.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 34 Flight Attendants Fall Ill in Alarming Midair PanicMEDICAL EMERGENCYPilots requested that emergency medical responders meet the aircraft upon arrival.
- 4Kidnapped American Pilot Freed in Mystery ReleaseCOMING HOMEThe missionary was abducted last October.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Two-Time Reality TV Winner Dies at 44CHALLENGE MASTERThe star of “The Challenge” was found in his bathroom.
- 6Trump-Pardoned Rapper Announces He’s Fled the U.S.SEOUL SEARCHINGNBA YoungBoy said he has no plans to ever return to the U.S.
- 7Nickelodeon Star Dies Suddenly at 46 After Medical EmergencyHEARTBREAKINGShe is the second ‘All That’ cast member to die this year.
- 8Grammy Nominee Drops Bombshell About Hidden Health CrisisSECRET STRUGGLEHe’s continuing his world tour despite a career-threatening health scare.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Pop Star Sued for Allegedly Deceiving InvestorsBAD FOR BUSINESSSelena Gomez’s mental health startup was accused of failing to pay employees.
- 10Singer Files for Divorce and Seeks Sole Custody of Kids‘UNBEARABLE’The frontman is demanding sole custody of his children with his model wife.
Disney+ has scrapped a planned live-action reboot of ‘90s TV hit Power Rangers. Sources told Deadline the decision was financial rather than creative. Disney does not own the intellectual property for the Power Rangers franchise, so funding a high-end live-action reboot of the superhero series would be a costly investment. The reboot was to be based on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which launched in 1993 and became a lucrative entity, spawning movies, merchandise and video games. Toy and board game company Hasbro owns the Power Rangers brand and has been attempting to get a reboot of the franchise off the ground for several years to introduce the franchise to a new generation. Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz had been attached to the project for Disney+. The original TV show was based on a Japanese children’s show about five teenagers who gained the ability to “morph” into superheroes, known as the Power Rangers. The 2017 Power Rangers movie, which starred Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks, stalled at around $142 million at the box office, from a budget of around $100 million, killing off plans for a sequel.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
4 Flight Attendants Fall Ill in Alarming Midair Panic
Four out of five Frontier Airlines flight attendants became ill during a flight Thursday, prompting the crew to declare a medical emergency. Frontier Flight 1046, an Airbus A321 traveling from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida, requested that emergency medical personnel meet the aircraft upon arrival, according to air traffic control communications reported by PYOK. As the 10-year-old aircraft neared South Florida, the pilot radioed Miami air traffic controllers: “If you could call the tower and have them meet at our gate for a developing medical.” The pilot added: “All my flight attendants have headaches, and now three, now four, are nauseous.” The aircraft landed safely without incident, according to PYOK. The Airbus A321 departed Cleveland shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday and was scheduled to return at 11:30 a.m., but that flight was later canceled. It’s still unclear what caused the flight attendants to become ill, and their current condition remains unknown.
Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot who was kidnapped in Niger’s capital Niamey last October, has been released. Rideout, 50, is now in U.S. hands and on his way back to America, the New York Times reported late on Thursday, citing information from two U.S. officials. Proof-of-life images released to the officials demonstrated the pilot was in good health. Rideout had been working as a Christian missionary in Niger for 19 years. Last October he was seized by three unidentified men while on his way to the airport with an evangelical group he was working with, according to Reuters. The kidnappers then took Rideout and headed toward the western Tillaberi region of Niger, where Islamist militants linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda are active. His release has been a priority for the White House and the military’s Africa Command. The U.S. military has been assisting neighboring Nigeria in training and surveillance missions in its fight against jihadists. The Times said Nigeria permitted the U.S. to operate surveillance missions from its bases, partly to try to locate Rideout. The two officials who spoke to the Times said details of how and where Rideout was released remain unclear. One of the two officials stated it was also not certain which criminal group or terrorist was holding Rideout when he was released, as he may have been moved. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the U.S. State Department for comment.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Tyler Duckworth, a dual winner of MTV’s reality series The Challenge, has died at the age of 44. His mother, Joni Duckworth, confirmed his death on Thursday. “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” she wrote on Facebook. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.” People reported the Grand Forks Police Department attended Duckworth’s North Dakota house on August 11, after a neighbor reported water coming through the ceiling from his apartment. Duckworth was found dead in the bathroom, with authorities telling People they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy. Duckworth appeared at The Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis on July 31, posting photos on his Instagram account with other contestants Rachel Robinson, Brad Fiorenza, Tina Barta and Mark Long. His reality TV career started with appearing on MTV’s The Real World: Key West in 2006, shortly after graduating from Tufts University. Duckworth competed in six seasons of The Challenge from 2006, including The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat, Rivals, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3 — and was crowned champion on 2010’s Cutthroat and 2011’s Rivals. The Challenge premiered in 1998 and was a spin-off from MTV’s other shows The Real World and Road Rules. The show’s forty-second season premiered on August 5.
Rapper NBA YoungBoy, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year, announced he has left the U.S. permanently. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, said that he is now residing in South Korea. While speaking on the podcast Open Thoughts, he was asked why South Korea. He joked that he chose it because it is “out the way.” He added of the Asian nation, “I get the energy too. It’s very safe here and very clean.” And when asked if he would ever return to the U.S., he boldly said, “Never in my life.” About his 13 children back home in the U.S., he noted that the “most important thing is probably my kids,” but added, “That’s what they have planes for.” Trump pardoned the Louisiana-born rapper in 2025, while serving time in federal prison on federal gun charges stemming from his status as a convicted felon.. He expressed gratitude to the president at the time, saying, “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist.”
Former All That star Christy Knowings has died at age 46 after an asthma attack left her with brain damage. According to a family member, the actress was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Friday after the medical emergency. She remained on life support until her family made the difficult decision to take her off on Tuesday. Knowings first appeared in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This. She went on to play several characters over three seasons of All That in 1997. Following All That, she and her twin brother Chris Knowings appeared on three episodes of Sesame Street. Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ aunt paid tribute to her on Facebook, writing: “My brother Charles’ daughter Chrissy (Christy Knowings) has passed…She was a outstanding actress, comedian, twin sister, an amazing daughter….Rest in power Chrissy.”
A BTS member has revealed he’s been dealing with hearing loss for years. Kim Taehyung, who goes by the stage name V, revealed in a live stream on Wednesday that he was receiving treatment for the hearing loss. “If my hearing on this ear is 100, the other ear can only pick up around 30,” the K-pop star said, pointing to his ears. “I’m regularly taking prescribed medicine and visiting the doctor often.” The 30-year-old singer said he started experiencing hearing loss at some point during his time in the Korean army, of which he was an active member from December 2023 to June 2025. “It’s a matter of mental strength,” he said he was told while in the military. Despite his health scare, the five-time Grammy nominee is continuing on the band’s year-long Arirang World Tour, which kicked off in April and will go until March 2027.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, have been accused of deceiving investors into contributing over $1 million to their failing company. Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC have filed lawsuits against the pop star’s company, Wondermind Global, according to lawsuit filings obtained by TMZ. The mental health startup, founded in 2021, was started by Gomez, her mother, and former business partner Daniella Pierson, all of whom are being sued by the companies. The lawsuits claim that the business leaders deceived investors into making $1 million in investments by inadequately representing the infrastructure, leadership, and necessary resources, and that the money invested was “funding the collapse.” A 2025 article by The Cut further claims that the company failed to make payments to vendors and employees on time. On the company’s alleged failures, Teefey said, “It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies.”
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has filed for divorce from his wife, Elle Evans, after seven years of marriage. Bellamy, 48, filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children, daughter Lovella, 6, and son George, 2. Evans, 36, told TMZ she plans to fight for custody, claiming Bellamy made their marriage “unbearable” and that the divorce was “a long time coming.” Bellamy is also asking the court to award Evans spousal support under the terms of their premarital agreement. The “Uprising” Grammy-winner previously revealed that the couple had separated in summer 2025, describing the breakup as the result of “really unexpected circumstances.” “It threw me off, and I had to prioritize looking after the kids and creating stability at home,” he told The i Paper in June. Bellamy and Evans became engaged in December 2017 and married in Malibu in August 2019. Bellamy was previously engaged to actress Kate Hudson, with whom he shares 15-year-old son Bingham.