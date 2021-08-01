4-Year-Old Girl Among Five Shot at Indianapolis Funeral Home
SENSELESS
A 4-year-old girl was among five people shot outside an Indianapolis funeral home on Saturday, police said. The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and an adult male who were also injured in the shooting were hospitalized and in stable condition. Two other people thought to have been at the funeral home later arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Several people were arriving at the funeral home around 4:30 p.m. to attend a service when an unknown man pulled up and opened fire during an altercation with someone sitting in the parking lot. The man fled the scene before police arrived to find the distraught mother of the wounded 4-year-old frantically trying to drive her to the hospital, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Genae Cook said at a press conference. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. “It’s a shame,” Cook said. “Here we are at a funeral home where a family is gathered to send their condolences to their own family and the next thing you know we have additional people injured.”