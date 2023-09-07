CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
5 Ex-British Officers Admit to Posting Racist Messages Degrading Meghan Markle
SICKENING
Read it at AP
Five former police officers in Britain pled guilty to sending “grossly offensive” racist messages that degraded Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, among others, the AP reported. The former members of the London Metropolitan Police Force were charged with posting the messages—which focused on members of the Royal Family and other U.K. officials—in a private WhatsApp group. The officers all had worked previously with a branch of the force focused on protecting diplomats and politicians, though the force said none were employed as such when the messages were sent. Another officer facing the same charges pled not guilty, and is set to stand trial in November on the same day his five counterparts will face sentencing.