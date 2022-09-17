6-Year-Olds Hailed as Heroes for Protecting Mom in Attack

Read it at WESH
Two 6-year-old twin girls from Florida are being hailed as heroes after they protected their mother from her raging ex-boyfriend, potentially allowing her to escape injury, police said. Melbourne cops say Andrew Williams Jr. started attacking his girlfriend after she asked him to leave—and that’s when her daughter spun into action, used toys, sticks and a hair dryer to keep the 170-pound suspect at bay until their mom could find safety in the bathroom. Incredibly, the girls refused to join their mother in the bathroom until Williams had fled the home. He’s been charged with assault.