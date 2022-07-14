7-Eleven Offers $100K Reward in Case of Killer Thief Terrorizing Stores
7-Eleven announced Wednesday that it would give a $100,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of a masked thief who has already killed two and wounded three others in a spree targeting their Southern California stores. In a horrific five-hour crime wave Monday, six 7-Elevens were robbed. Store clerk Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed in a Brea store while 24-year-old Matthew Rule was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store. Elsewhere, a customer was shot in the head in Riverside, and two people—including another clerk—were wounded in La Habra, but are expected to survive their injuries. The convenience-store chain advised its stores in the area to close on Monday and Tuesday night in the wake of the bloodshed. “We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community” about the reward, a 7-Eleven spokesperson said in a statement. Tipsters can anonymously contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.