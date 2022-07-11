Spate of Connected Shootings at California 7-Elevens Leave 2 Dead
COORDINATED
National 7/11 Day took a violent turn when a series of armed robberies at the chain left at least two people dead and others injured. There were four separate shootings at store locations across Southern California, three of which appear to be connected based on the early stages of the investigation, police said. FOX11 reported that police are probing a connection between incidents at stores in Brea, Santa Ana, and La Habra, all of which occurred in the early hours of Monday. There was also a shooting at a 7/11 location in Riverside, though it is unclear whether that event is connected to the others. Police released a surveillance image of a male suspect who may be linked to the three connected shootings. In a statement, 7/11 said that it is “working with local law enforcement.”