7 Michigan State Spartans Charged After College Football Tunnel Fight
FOOTBRAWL
Michigan Stadium—the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines—has more than 107,000 seats, but only one tunnel by which both teams can enter and exit the field. That tunnel was the site of a brutal altercation following an Oct. 29 matchup between the Wolverines and their rivals, with footage of the fracas showing several Michigan State Spartans attacking a pair of Wolverines following the latter’s 29-7 victory. On Wednesday, following a weekslong investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office announced that charges would be brought against seven Michigan State student-athletes. Six of the players—Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, Zion Young, and Jacoby Windmon—were charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. Defensive back Khary Crump, a player whom video showed apparently striking a Wolverine with his helmet, was hit with a more serious charge of felonious assault. In a statement, Crump’s attorney called the charges “a gut punch” to the student, saying that “self-defense is always in play” whenever “there’s an assault.” No University of Michigan players were charged.