    86-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Shoved to Ground for Not Socially Distancing: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Angela Weiss/Getty

    An 86-year-old New York woman died after being pushed to the ground in a Brooklyn hospital for not socially distancing, the New York Post reported Sunday.

    The unnamed woman was pushed by a female patient at the NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull facility, falling backward and hitting her head on the ground. She died about three hours after the incident, while reportedly waiting for a CT scan.

    Hospital employees didn’t call police until later that evening due to the hospital being inundated with patients. The alleged attacker was given a summons for disorderly conduct, and reportedly said the old woman “got too close.”

