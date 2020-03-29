86-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Shoved to Ground for Not Socially Distancing: Report

Read it at New York Post
An 86-year-old New York woman died after being pushed to the ground in a Brooklyn hospital for not socially distancing, the New York Post reported Sunday.
The unnamed woman was pushed by a female patient at the NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull facility, falling backward and hitting her head on the ground. She died about three hours after the incident, while reportedly waiting for a CT scan.
Hospital employees didn’t call police until later that evening due to the hospital being inundated with patients. The alleged attacker was given a summons for disorderly conduct, and reportedly said the old woman “got too close.”