A Lake of the Ozarks Partier Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
A partier at a Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day bash that flouted social distancing has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The health department in Camden County, Missouri, where the Lake of the Ozarks is located, announced Friday that a resident of Boone County, Missouri had likely come to the pool party, which drew massive crowds into close quarters, with an incubating case of COVID-19, potentially infecting hundreds of others. Officials provided a detailed timeline of the person’s comings and goings, which included stops at Buffalo Wild Wings, pools, and bars, and those who visited the same locations were advised to monitor themselves for symptoms. Local government officials previously expressed shock at the gathering’s flagrant disregard for coronavirus precautions and advised all revelers to quarantine to prevent the spread of infection.