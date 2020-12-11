CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NeeCee the Snow Leopard Has COVID-19, Louisville Zoo Confirms
GET SOME REST
Read it at WLKY
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. This time, it’s reached a snow leopard at the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky. NeeCee, who is five, tested positive for the virus while two of her male snow leopard pals have displayed signs of the virus but are awaiting test results. All three have been coughing and wheezing recently, but are expected to be fine. Zoo employees have been wearing PPE around the animals but zoo officials suspect NeeCee caught the virus from an asymptomatic keeper. While lions, tigers, minks, dogs, and cats have all contracted the virus, NeeCee is believed to be the first snow leopard to get it. USDA data shows that the only other animal in Kentucky to test positive was a domestic cat.