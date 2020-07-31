Acting ICE Boss, Who Trump Admin Thought Was Too Nice, Is Retiring

Read it at Politico
Matthew Albence, the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is retiring from government, Politico reports. Albence frequently earned the ire of Trump officials for halting ICE enforcement efforts, refusing to install political appointees at the agency, and refusing to prioritize aggressive action over humanitarian concern for the conditions of immigration detention. Albence was a career law-enforcement official who worked at the Department of Homeland Security before leading ICE.