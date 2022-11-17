CHEAT SHEET
Acting Police Chief During Uvalde Massacre Quits
The acting police chief on the day of the Robb Elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, has resigned from the police department, days before he was expected to be fired. Lt. Mariana Pargas was placed on administrative leave by Mayor Don McLaughlin in July. Pargas was aware students were alive and needed to be rescued during the May 24 massacre but failed to save them, CNN reported. He’s faced demands to step down as a Uvalde county commissioner but was re-elected to the role earlier this month. Pargas’ resignation came before a “special meeting” the city set for Saturday, where he was expected to be fired regardless.