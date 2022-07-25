CHEAT SHEET
    Actor Paul Sorvino of ‘Goodfellas’ Dies at 83

    GOODBYE, GOOD FELLA

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Greg Doherty/Getty Images

    The Tony-nominated actor Paul Sorvino died of natural causes on Monday, his wife announced. He was 83. The Brooklyn native dominated both the stage and screen, but was perhaps best known for playing Paulie Cicero in Goodfellas, an imposing mobster who sliced his garlic with a razor. Sorvino acted in many other films and even graced the small screen as well, starring in a season of Law & Order. An actor for half a century, he starred in the original Broadway production of That Champion Season, the role for which he received a Tony nomination. Sorvino struggled with health problems for the past few years and is survived by his wife, three children—including Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino—and five grandchildren. “There will never be another Paul Sorvino,” his wife said in a statement.

