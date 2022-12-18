CHEAT SHEET
Adam Schiff: There’s Enough to Charge Donald Trump
‘SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE’
CNN
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) knows how he’ll vote on Monday when the Jan. 6 committee meets to refer charges to the Justice Department. “I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election,” Schiff told Jake Tapper during CNN’s State of the Union. “Viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president.” Schiff said he couldn’t determine whether Trump would be convicted, but he believes the evidence is enough to bring him before a judge. “This is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. If that's not criminal, then I don’t know what it is.”