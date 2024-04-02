Conservatorship Filing Provides Sad Update on Jay Leno’s Wife
The health of Mavis Leno, Jay’s Leno’s wife, has steadily declined since she was diagnosed with advanced dementia and her famed late-night talk show host husband filed to be her conservator in January. Attorneys for Mavis, 77, said in a recent filing regarding the conservatorship that she is at a stage where she sometimes doesn’t recognize her husband, can’t remember her birthday, and may ask about her deceased parents. “I would guess that given [Mavis’] age,” Sodoma Law attorney David DuFault said, “it could be a very broadly-crafted order that says that the petitioner has authority to make all kinds of decisions for her, which could be dealing with financial assets, selling real property, making decisions about beneficiary designations.” Jay and Mavis have been married since 1980, and the former talk show host allegedly wants to make sure that his wife has financial resources for continued care if he were to pass away before her.