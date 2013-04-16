Agents Raid Carlyle Hotel Gallery

CHEAT SHEET
It may not be the epitome of class, but it's sure to increase the value of some art somewhere. Agents raided the normally posh gallery located in the Carlyle Hotel in New York City Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a Russian gambling ring that is believed to be running illegal poker games. The investigation, which has already led to dozens of arrests, alleges that a Russian organized-crime group is running high-stakes games among Wall Street bankers, Hollywood celebrities, and professional athletes. The gallery raided by police on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning is owned by one of the men charged in the case. Somebody get us a movie option, stat.