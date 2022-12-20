Airlines Are Already Offering Travel Waivers Ahead of ‘Bomb Cyclone’
FREE PASS
Ahead of the forecasted “bomb cyclone” set to rock America’s Midwest and other areas this holiday season, several major airlines are already sending out travel waivers. The waivers allow travelers to rebook without fees ahead of the icy weather so they can either fly earlier or at a later date, according to Axios. United Airlines offered four weather waivers on Tuesday morning for the Midwest, Texas, East Coast, and the Central and Northwest U.S., according to CNN. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines and Spirit Airlines are offering waivers for select areas in America as well. The brutal storm is expected to bring chilly temps and blizzard conditions throughout the Midwest, beginning Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service office for Chicago, whose airport could see particularly bad delays, said that travel might “become extremely dangerous and life-threatening, particularly in light of the bitterly cold temperatures during the height of the storm.”