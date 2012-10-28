Airlines Cancel 7,000 Flights

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Everybody's getting ready for Hurricane Sandy. The airlines have preemptively canceled more than 7,000 domestic and international flights set to depart Sunday and Monday, leaving passengers stranded all across the country. Roughly a quarter of the canceled flights were from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, which is expected to get hit especially hard. East coast airports are expected to decide by Sunday night whether they will close during the storm. The combination of winds gusts above 70 knots and mass transit shutdowns will likely make it difficult for the New York area airports to remain open.