Akron Cancels July 4th Celebration After Police Killing of 25-Year-Old
‘NOT THE TIME’
The city of Akron, Ohio, has canceled its Fourth of July celebration after police officers shot and killed a 25-year-old Black man after an attempted traffic stop on Monday, 3News Investigates reports. The city blocked off the police department and some areas of town in anticipation of anti-police brutality protests following Jayland Walker’s death. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said the musical acts and vendors meant to appear during the Rib, White, & Blue Festival from July 1-4 have been paid for their time despite the cancellation. “Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration,” Horrigan said. Akron police first tried to pull Walker over because of a traffic infraction and equipment issue, but they said he sped off, causing officers to give chase. After Walker jumped out of his car, eight officers fired 90 shots at him, according to a lawyer for his family. Police said he made motions that made them believe he was about to fire at them. Autopsy records show police also handcuffed Walker after shooting him.