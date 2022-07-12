Captured Inmate Casey White Charged With Murder in Death of Prison Guard Lover

Read it at WAFF
Casey White, the Alabama inmate at the center of a massive manhunt when he broke out with help from his prison guard lover in April, has been hit with a murder charge in connection with the death of Vicky White, court documents show. White was found dead from what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound when cops caught up to the fleeing couple following a dramatic police chase in May. A grand jury indicted White on felony murder in Vicky White’s death, the Lauderdale County District Attorney announced Tuesday. White is charged with having “caused the death” of Vicky White during their escape.