An Alaska Airlines jet arrived at a gate at Portland International Airport last week with its cargo door slightly open, according to a report, after completing a flight from Mexico. Sources told KOIN—which obtained images of the door appearing slightly ajar—that passengers’ pets on board the aircraft at the time had survived the incident. It’s not clear how long the door may have been open or if it could have put the flight at risk in any way. Alaska Airlines told the station in a statement that the “unsealed” cargo door was discovered after landing but there was “no indication to the crew that the door was unsealed during flight and all indications point to the door partially opening after landing.” “Our maintenance teams inspected the aircraft, replaced a spring in the door, tested the door and reentered it into service,” the airline added. It comes after an Alaska Airlines flight in January made an emergency landing when the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet’s door plug blew out mid-flight.