CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Boy Missing for 6 Years to Reunite With Grandmother Today
FAMILY REUNION
Read it at Reuters
Alex Batty, 17, will fly to the U.K. Saturday to be reunited with his grandmother—six years after going missing from a holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather. Reuters reports that the boy will take a direct flight from Toulouse to London in the late afternoon on Saturday, citing French prosecutor Samuel Vuelta Simon. Alex was found wandering in the French countryside after being abducted in 2017 at age 11 to live an “alternative” lifestyle. He is expected to reunite with his family in Oldham. His grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruana, said at the time of his disappearance that she believed her daughter and ex-husband, David, had taken him abroad after falling into a cult-like lifestyle.